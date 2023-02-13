Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,900 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 305,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.7 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

