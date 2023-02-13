GXChain (GXC) Price Down 1.8% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $1,067.92 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008295 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

