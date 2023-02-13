GXChain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,100.93 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $32.57 million and approximately $1,100.93 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008427 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005293 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.