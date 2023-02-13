H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. H World Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that H World Group will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in H World Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of H World Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

