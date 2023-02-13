Harvest Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.31 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $24.31 million and $3.00 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $35.69 or 0.00164823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00422530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,062.64 or 0.27989186 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

