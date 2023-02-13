HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Holdings Boosted by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HCA traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.09. The company had a trading volume of 150,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.99. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $20,003,395. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

