Head-To-Head Analysis: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) & Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) and Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 7.6, meaning that its stock price is 660% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.76 million 19.76 -$18.87 million ($0.38) -1.64 Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Aqua Power Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aqua Power Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ocean Power Technologies and Aqua Power Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Aqua Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -944.62% -32.25% -29.99% Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88%

Summary

Ocean Power Technologies beats Aqua Power Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy, which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, and Asia and Australia. The company was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc. operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

