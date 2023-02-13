Head-To-Head Contrast: Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) vs. MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Canada Goose and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose 5.28% 23.43% 6.50% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canada Goose and MGO Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose $876.26 million 2.32 $75.47 million $0.43 45.30 MGO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Canada Goose has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Canada Goose and MGO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose 0 3 4 0 2.57 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canada Goose presently has a consensus target price of $28.89, suggesting a potential upside of 48.30%. Given Canada Goose’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than MGO Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Canada Goose shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canada Goose beats MGO Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment consists of sales made to a mix of functional and fashionable retailers, including department stores, outdoor specialty stores, individual shops, and to international distributors. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About MGO Global

(Get Rating)

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.