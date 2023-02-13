Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.18.

PEAK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 131,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 130.43%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.