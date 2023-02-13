HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the January 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. HeartCore Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 88.52% and a negative net margin of 65.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

