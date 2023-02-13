Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,136 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of Powell Industries worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on POWL. TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $503.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.03. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

