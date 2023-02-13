Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 61,700 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Centerra Gold worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGAU. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of CGAU opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

