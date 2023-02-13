Heartland Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,950 shares during the period. Cowen comprises approximately 1.4% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 188.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 49.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Stock Performance

NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.91 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cowen

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.