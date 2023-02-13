Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500,500 shares during the quarter. Sunstone Hotel Investors comprises 1.0% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 439,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,444 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE SHO opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

