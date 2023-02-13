Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 599,080 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 390,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

PKE stock opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $310.12 million, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

PKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

