Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $144.80 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

