Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $11.47 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,842 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDB. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Independent Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $80.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

