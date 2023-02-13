Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,054 shares during the quarter. NOW accounts for 1.2% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of NOW worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 1,333.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,209,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,557 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 797.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,028,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 913,890 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth $8,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,671,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,769,000 after acquiring an additional 412,591 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,525,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,042,000 after acquiring an additional 398,800 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW Company Profile

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.