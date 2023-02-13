Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Haemonetics makes up 2.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of Haemonetics worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $26,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 808.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $80.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

