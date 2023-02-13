Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $152.13 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00080552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00059953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024618 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001756 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.73505 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08396637 USD and is down -11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $176,314,814.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

