Hedera (HBAR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $149.90 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $149.90 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00080782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00060240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001779 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,159 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,158.73505 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08396637 USD and is down -11.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $176,314,814.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

