Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Up 30.2% in January

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,925,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 15th total of 1,479,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hengan International Group Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

