Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 58.4% in January

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.6 %

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 17,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,692. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($64.52) to €61.00 ($65.59) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($52.69) to €50.00 ($53.76) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

