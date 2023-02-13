Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.78 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $174.52 million and $389,961.31 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00022071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00043776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019744 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00215735 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.82081123 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $467,162.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

