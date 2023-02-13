Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HERXF stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

