Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Shares of TSE HRX opened at C$13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$447.08 million and a PE ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.16. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$11.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.10.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

