HI Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, HI has traded 7% lower against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $62.27 million and approximately $582,135.98 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00043620 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00216663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002969 BTC.

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0227564 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $567,585.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

