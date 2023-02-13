Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Genie Energy worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genie Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $12.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $334.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

