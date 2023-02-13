Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chemed worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total value of $1,011,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $499.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $528.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.70.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

