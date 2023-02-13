Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,787,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after buying an additional 243,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $81.06 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $653,506.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,140 shares of company stock worth $5,028,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.