Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of LSB Industries worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 723.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LXU stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $997.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LXU shares. StockNews.com lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

