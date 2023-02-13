Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $789,000 Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $42,521.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,720 shares of company stock worth $1,390,067. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $29.13 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

