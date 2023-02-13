Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

NYSE WCN opened at $135.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

