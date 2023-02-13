Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth $208,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $208,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 886,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $140.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

