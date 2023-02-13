Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,700 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,687,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,338 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $34,146,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $58.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

