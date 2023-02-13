Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.07 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

