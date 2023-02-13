Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 309,300.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period.
In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 92,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $2,077,164.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,442,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,243,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 92,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $2,077,164.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,442,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,243,763.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,748 shares of company stock worth $4,282,706. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.62 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.
