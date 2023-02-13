Hiscox (LON:HSX) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.90) to GBX 1,015 ($12.20) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.18) to GBX 1,200 ($14.42) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 975 ($11.72) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.52) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,134.50 ($13.64).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,124.50 ($13.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,097.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 981.65. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,152 ($13.85). The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,543.18.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £15,306.98 ($18,400.02). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($120,687.58).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

