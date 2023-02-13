Hiscox (LON:HSX) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

HSBC downgraded shares of Hiscox (LON:HSXGet Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.90) to GBX 1,015 ($12.20) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.18) to GBX 1,200 ($14.42) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 975 ($11.72) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.52) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,134.50 ($13.64).

Hiscox Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 1,124.50 ($13.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,097.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 981.65. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,152 ($13.85). The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,543.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £15,306.98 ($18,400.02). In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £15,306.98 ($18,400.02). Also, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,004 ($12.07) per share, for a total transaction of £100,400 ($120,687.58).

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.