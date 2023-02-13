Holo Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. In the last week, Holo has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $345.64 million and approximately $19.06 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Holo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

