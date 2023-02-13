Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Short Interest Update

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,867,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the January 15th total of 1,379,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,734.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $31.25 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.