Horizen Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $12.29 or 0.00056435 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $164.15 million and approximately $114.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00212160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075115 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,361,144 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

