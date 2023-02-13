H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,650 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up approximately 2.8% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $39.00. 310,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,924. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

