HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) & DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Head-To-Head Analysis

HRsoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Rating) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

HRsoft has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRsoft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRsoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DLocal $244.12 million 19.57 $77.88 million $0.36 44.97

This table compares HRsoft and DLocal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than HRsoft.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for HRsoft and DLocal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRsoft 0 0 0 0 N/A DLocal 1 3 3 0 2.29

DLocal has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.34%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than HRsoft.

Profitability

This table compares HRsoft and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRsoft N/A N/A N/A DLocal 29.97% 34.44% 16.06%

Summary

DLocal beats HRsoft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HRsoft

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

