Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 164.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Humana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in Humana by 12.3% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HUM traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,795. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.17. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $408.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.