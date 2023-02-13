Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Humana were worth $21,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Humana by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $5.44 on Monday, hitting $504.06. 66,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $408.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.19 and its 200 day moving average is $506.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

