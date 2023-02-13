Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 227.0% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBER stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,576. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBER. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $3,139,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $698,000. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

