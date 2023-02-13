IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.36 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. IDEX has a total market cap of $33.58 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00424820 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,094.61 or 0.28140843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official website is idex.io.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.