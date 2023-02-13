IDEX Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $34.51 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

