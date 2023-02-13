IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.06 and last traded at $22.62. 14,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 175,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
