IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of IGIFF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.27. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.27.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

